GRAND ISLAND, FLA. — Spartan Investment Group has opened FreeUp Storage Eustis, a 660-unit self-storage facility located at 36536 S. Fish Camp Road near Lake Eustis in Grand Island, about 47 miles northwest of Orlando. Spartan Construction Management, a general contractor affiliate of the Colorado-based developer, broke ground on the facility in June 2024.

FreeUp Storage Eustis features 340 climate-controlled units and 266 non-climate-controlled units across nearly 67,000 rentable square feet.