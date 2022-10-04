Spartan Investment Group Underway on 314-Unit Self-Storage Expansion Project in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, TEXAS — Colorado-based investment firm Spartan Investment Group is underway on construction of a 314-unit expansion project at FreeUp Storage, a self-storage facility located about 100 miles east of Dallas in Tyler. The facility currently spans 77,342 net rentable square feet across 517 units, and the expansion will increase the size of the property by 26,700 net rentable square feet. The new building will feature climate-controlled and boat/RV storage space. Spartan Investment Group plans to begin leasing the new units later this month.