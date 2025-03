SPRINGDALE, ARK. — Spartan Investment Group has acquired three self-storage facilities totaling 1,890 units in Northwest Arkansas for an undisclosed price. The purchases include a 39,450-square-foot facility in Bentonville, a 158,630-square-foot facility in Rogers and a 125,70-square-foot facility in Springdale.

Spartan plans to invest more than $1 million in renovations to the portfolio, including improvements to security, signage and operational systems.