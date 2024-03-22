Friday, March 22, 2024
Leasing Activity Restaurant Retail Texas

Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails to Open 7,500 SF Restaurant in Cedar Hill Texas

by Taylor Williams

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS — Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails, a contemporary American concept, will open a 7,500-square-foot restaurant in Cedar Hill, a southern suburb of Dallas. The space is located within Hillside Village, an open-air retail center that is also home to tenants such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, Old Navy, H&M, F21 Red and Victoria’s Secret. Gretchen Miller, Emilie Paulson and Bryn Carden of Weitzman represented the landlord, PREP Property Group, in the lease negotiations. Morrow Hill represented the tenant, which plans to open this summer.

