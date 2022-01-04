Spaulding Ridge Signs 25,779 SF Office Lease in Chicago

CHICAGO — Spaulding Ridge has signed a 25,779-square-foot office lease at 203 N. LaSalle Drive within Chicago’s Central Loop. The cloud technology firm previously occupied space at 105 W. Madison St. Rising 27 stories, 203 N. LaSalle Drive spans 625,221 square feet. The office tower features a conference center, fitness center and tenant lounge. Jeff Mulder of Colliers represented Spaulding Ridge.