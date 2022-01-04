REBusinessOnline

Spaulding Ridge Signs 25,779 SF Office Lease in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — Spaulding Ridge has signed a 25,779-square-foot office lease at 203 N. LaSalle Drive within Chicago’s Central Loop. The cloud technology firm previously occupied space at 105 W. Madison St. Rising 27 stories, 203 N. LaSalle Drive spans 625,221 square feet. The office tower features a conference center, fitness center and tenant lounge. Jeff Mulder of Colliers represented Spaulding Ridge.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  