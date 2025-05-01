SpawGlass General Contractors Breaks Ground on New Elementary School in Beeville, Texas

BEEVILLE, TEXAS — SpawGlass General Contractors has broken ground on a new elementary school for the Independent School District of Beeville, located near Corpus Christi in South Texas. The 108,100-square-foot campus, which will be able to support about 1,200 students, will replace the current Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss and R.A. Hall Elementary Schools. Both of those schools have served the community for over five decades and will be repurposed and demolished, respectively, following completion of the new school, which is slated for August 2026. In addition to indoor classrooms and collaboration spaces, the new campus will include 51,000 square feet of outdoor learning and natural play areas. Pfluger Architects is designing the project, which is being financed by a $62 million bond that was approved by voters last spring.