Spaxel Acquires Workforce Housing Property in Marietta, Georgia for $45M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The Hills at East Cobb

The Hills at East Cobb is a residential community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

MARIETTA, GA. — New York-based Spaxel has acquired the Hills at East Cobb, a 266-unit workforce housing property in Marietta, for $45 million. The multifamily residential complex is located at 1716 Terrell Mill Road, just 1.5 miles from Truist Park, the new Atlanta Braves ballpark in Cobb County.

John Kevill, Wes Boatwright, Dean Sands and Casey Keitchen of Avison Young arranged $16.4 million in limited partner equity from Sound Mark Partners, a Greenwich, Conn.-based commercial real estate investment firm.

The Hills at East Cobb is a residential community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a swimming pool, dog park, fitness center, picnic area and clubhouse.

