REBusinessOnline

SPB Hospitality Signs 42,290 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Energy Corridor

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — SPB Hospitality, a national franchisor and operator of steakhouse and brewery concepts, has signed a 42,290-square-foot office lease at The Offices at Greenhouse, a 203,284-square-foot building in Houston’s Energy Corridor. California-based KBS owns the property, which was built in 2014 and offers a four-story parking structure, outdoor amenity spaces and a conference center. Brad Fricks of Stream Realty Partners represented KBS in the lease negotiations. Jon Silberman and Pierce Beyer of NAI Partners represented SPB Hospitality.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  