SPB Hospitality Signs 42,290 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Energy Corridor
HOUSTON — SPB Hospitality, a national franchisor and operator of steakhouse and brewery concepts, has signed a 42,290-square-foot office lease at The Offices at Greenhouse, a 203,284-square-foot building in Houston’s Energy Corridor. California-based KBS owns the property, which was built in 2014 and offers a four-story parking structure, outdoor amenity spaces and a conference center. Brad Fricks of Stream Realty Partners represented KBS in the lease negotiations. Jon Silberman and Pierce Beyer of NAI Partners represented SPB Hospitality.
