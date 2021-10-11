REBusinessOnline

SPC Acquires Last-Mile Distribution Property in Salem, Oregon for $28.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oregon, Western

SALEM, ORE. — New Jersey-based SPC LLC has purchased a last-mile industrial property located in Salem from White Plains, N.J.-based Reich Brothers for $28.2 million.

The property is a 129,760-square-foot former solar panel plant that Panasonic owned and operated. The company closed operations in September 2017, and Reich Brothers, a facility turn-around specialist, acquired the property in March 2018. In fall 2019, Reich Brothers leased the entire facility to a Fortune 100 e-commerce company.

Craig Tomlinson of Stan Johnson Co. handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews