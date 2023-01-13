Spear Street Capital Acquires Atlanta Office Complex for $247.5M

The three office buildings are located within the Perimeter Summit development in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — San Francisco-based Spear Street Capital has purchased three office buildings in Atlanta for $247.5 million. Situated within the Perimeter Summit development, the properties are located at 1001, 2002 and 4004 Summit Blvd. Perimeter Summit was leased to 12 tenants at the time of sale and features amenities including fitness centers, conferencing centers, common area workspaces, underground parking and jogging trails and green space. Richard Reid, Ed Coco, Ryan Clutter, Ralph Smalley and Huston Green of JLL Capital Markets represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.