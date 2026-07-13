Monday, July 13, 2026
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76-Eighth-Avenue-Manhattan
The office and retail building at 76 Eighth Ave. in Manhattan totals 35,620 square feet. The property was built in 2022.
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastOfficeRetail

Spear Street Capital Buys Lower Manhattan Office, Retail Building for $50.5M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — San Francisco-based investment firm Spear Street Capital has purchased 76 Eighth Avenue, a 10-story office and retail building in Lower Manhattan, for $50.5 million. The 35,620-square-foot building was completed in 2022 and was fully leased at the time of sale, with Wells Fargo occupying the retail space. Andrew Scandalios, David Giancola, Vickram Jambu, Drew Isaacson and Jennifer Zelko of JLL represented the seller, G4 Capital Partners, in the transaction. Aaron Niedermayer, Peter Rotchford and Christopher Pratt, also with JLL, arranged $27.7 million in acquisition financing for the deal through DekaBank.

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