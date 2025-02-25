Special Olympics Illinois Purchases Flex Office Building in Chicago for $4.7M

CHICAGO — Special Olympics Illinois has purchased a 20,000-square-foot flex office building and event space at 2324 W. Fulton St. in Chicago for $4.7 million. Aubrey Englund of NAI Hiffman and Mike Lombard of Blue Star Properties represented the buyer in the transaction. Matt Cowie and Larry Goldwasser of CBRE represented the seller, a local private investment group. Special Olympics Illinois is expanding its Chicago regional office from 6,000 square feet of leased space at 820 W. Jackson Blvd. and will relocate this summer. Approximately 15 employees will work at the new office.

Originally constructed as a foundry, the property was transformed by Helios Construction Services in 2014 into a modern building for its own offices. The building’s design was a collaborative effort with the late architect Brad Lynch of Brininstool + Lynch. In 2017, Helios executed another renovation at the building to expand the office space with the addition of four glass-enclosed offices, meeting rooms and amenities, including a gym, lounge and kitchen.

Private event venue Ovation Chicago will remain a tenant at the property. The space opened in late 2014.