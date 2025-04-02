Specialist Staffing Group Signs 13,715 SF Office Lease in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Specialist Staffing Group, which coordinates talent placement within the STEM fields, has signed a 13,715-square-foot office lease in Lower Manhattan. The space is located on the 79th floor of One World Trade Center. Scott Bogetti and William Demuth of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein, Jason Greenstein and Nathan Krop of Newmark, along with internal agents Eric Engelhardt and Karen Rose, represented the landlord, a partnership between The Durst Organization and The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey.