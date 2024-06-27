Specialty Building Products Signs 550,000 SF Industrial Lease in Midlothian, Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — A subsidiary of Specialty Building Products has signed a 550,000-square-foot industrial lease in Midlothian, a southern suburb of Dallas. The metro Atlanta-based building materials provider will occupy a full building at Southern Star Logistics Park, the site of which features dual rail service and 25 acres for outdoor storage. Jim Hazard and Barrett Bufkin of Cresa represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kacy Jones, Steve Koldyke and Brian Gilchrist of CBRE represented the landlord, Chicago-based Logistics Property Co., in conjunction with internal agents J.C. Hay and Max Mueller.