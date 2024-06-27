Thursday, June 27, 2024
Specialty Building Products will occupy a full warehouse building at Southern Star Logistics Park in Midlothian.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Specialty Building Products Signs 550,000 SF Industrial Lease in Midlothian, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — A subsidiary of Specialty Building Products has signed a 550,000-square-foot industrial lease in Midlothian, a southern suburb of Dallas. The metro Atlanta-based building materials provider will occupy a full building at Southern Star Logistics Park, the site of which features dual rail service and 25 acres for outdoor storage. Jim Hazard and Barrett Bufkin of Cresa represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kacy Jones, Steve Koldyke and Brian Gilchrist of CBRE represented the landlord, Chicago-based Logistics Property Co., in conjunction with internal agents J.C. Hay and Max Mueller.

