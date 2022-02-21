Spectorgroup Signs 15,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Commercial design firm Spectorgroup has signed a 15,000-square-foot office lease at 200 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant will relocate from its current headquarters at 183 Madison Avenue to the 19th floor of the 750,000-square-foot building in the third quarter. Andrew Conrad and Matt Coudert internally represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons, which owns the building in partnership with Jamestown and Loeb Realty Partners, in the lease negotiations. Ben Shapiro and Andrew Sachs of Newmark, along with Adam Spector of JLL, represented Spectorgroup.