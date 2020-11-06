Spectra Breaks Ground on 180-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of West Florida

Rhelm will feature eight three-story buildings offering 66 units. The Pensacola community will be located within a half-mile from University of West Florida.

PENSACOLA, FLA. — Spectra Student Living has begun construction on Rhelm, a 180-bed student housing community located a half-mile south of the University of West Florida campus in Pensacola. The property is scheduled for completion in August 2021. The community will feature eight three-story buildings offering 66 units alongside shared amenities including a media production room, computer center, swimming pool and sundeck, private study areas, a gaming area and indoor bike storage.

Spectra Student Living is a student housing developer and investor based in Indianapolis. The company’s management division, Spectra Management LLC, operates Rhelm. The property’s leasing office is now open and all units are priced per bed and include most utilities.