REBusinessOnline

Spectra Breaks Ground on 180-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of West Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Southeast, Student Housing

Rhelm will feature eight three-story buildings offering 66 units. The Pensacola community will be located within a half-mile from University of West Florida.

PENSACOLA, FLA. — Spectra Student Living has begun construction on Rhelm, a 180-bed student housing community located a half-mile south of the University of West Florida campus in Pensacola. The property is scheduled for completion in August 2021. The community will feature eight three-story buildings offering 66 units alongside shared amenities including a media production room, computer center, swimming pool and sundeck, private study areas, a gaming area and indoor bike storage.

Spectra Student Living is a student housing developer and investor based in Indianapolis. The company’s management division, Spectra Management LLC, operates Rhelm. The property’s leasing office is now open and all units are priced per bed and include most utilities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  