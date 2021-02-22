REBusinessOnline

Spectra Student Living Underway on 180-Bed Community in Stephenville, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

STEPHENVILLE, TEXAS —Spectra Student Living is underway on construction of Fireside District, a 180-bed student housing development located near the Tarleton State University campus in Stephenville. The project is scheduled to be delivered in time for the 2021 fall semester. The 66-unit community will include eight three-story buildings featuring one-, two- and four-bedroom floor plans with bed-to-bath parity. Communal amenities will include a media production room, computer center, private study areas, a gaming area, bike storage, a pool with a sundeck, an outdoor social lounge and a grilling area.

