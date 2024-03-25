Monday, March 25, 2024
7653-Burnet-Ave-Van-Nuys-CA
Located at 7653 Burnet Ave. in Van Nuys, Calif., the building features 19,500 square feet of industrial space.
Spectrum Commercial Negotiates $6.2M Purchase of Industrial Building in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Spectrum Commercial Real Estate has arranged the acquisition of an industrial asset located at 7653 Burnet Ave. in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles. The property traded for $6.2 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

The 19,500-square-foot building features six individual units, multiple ground-level loading doors, 15-foot warehouse clear heights, ample power, and two fully fenced and secured parking lots. A single tenant currently occupies the multi-tenant property.

Yair Haimoff of Spectrum CRE represented the buyer in the deal.

