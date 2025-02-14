Spectrum Reach Signs 55,848 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Spectrum Reach has signed an 11-year, 55,848-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The advertising sales business of Charter Communications will relocate from 1633 Broadway to the 26th and 27th floors of 3 Times Square, a 30-story building that was originally constructed in 2001 as the headquarters for Reuters, this fall. Robert Stillman, Cara Chayet and Liz Lash of CBRE represented Spectrum Reach in the lease negotiations. Ron Lo Russo, John Cefaly, Paige Engeldrum, Lou D’Avanzo, Mike Burgio and Dan Organ of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agent Thomas Keating, represented the landlord, Rudin.