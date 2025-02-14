Friday, February 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Spectrum Reach Signs 55,848 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Spectrum Reach has signed an 11-year, 55,848-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The advertising sales business of Charter Communications will relocate from 1633 Broadway to the 26th and 27th floors of 3 Times Square, a 30-story building that was originally constructed in 2001 as the headquarters for Reuters, this fall. Robert Stillman, Cara Chayet and Liz Lash of CBRE represented Spectrum Reach in the lease negotiations. Ron Lo Russo, John Cefaly, Paige Engeldrum, Lou D’Avanzo, Mike Burgio and Dan Organ of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agent Thomas Keating, represented the landlord, Rudin.

You may also like

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $3M in Financing for Long...

Kislak Negotiates $2.8M Sale of Belleview Commons Apartments...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 31,393 SF Industrial Flex...

Edloe Health Network Opens 16,100 SF Medical Office...

Brennan Recapitalizes 1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Moorestown,...

Jefferson Apartment Group, CP Capital Deliver 310-Unit Project...

RJW Logistics Group Signs 976,954 SF Industrial Lease...

Seagis Nears Completion of 166,725 SF Warehouse in...

IPA Brokers Sale of 85,513 SF Shopping Center...