Spectrum Realty Purchases Office Property in Las Vegas for $1.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Office, Western

Located at 7560 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, the property features 11,322 square feet of office space.

LAS VEGAS — Spectrum Realty has acquired an office building located at 7560 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. GHV Group sold the 11,322-square-foot property for $1.6 million. Alexia Crowley, Al Twainy and Jennifer Lehr of Colliers International | Las Vegas represented the seller in the deal.