REBusinessOnline

Spectrum Signs Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in San Antonio

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Global telecommunications provider Spectrum has signed an office lease renewal and expansion at Crosswinds Business Park in northeast San Antonio. The tenant is taking an additional 19,808 square feet of space at Building B, which brings that structure to full occupancy. Charlie Weil and Luis Garza of Transwestern represented the landlord, Briar Meads Capital, in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented Spectrum.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  