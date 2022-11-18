Spectrum Signs Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Global telecommunications provider Spectrum has signed an office lease renewal and expansion at Crosswinds Business Park in northeast San Antonio. The tenant is taking an additional 19,808 square feet of space at Building B, which brings that structure to full occupancy. Charlie Weil and Luis Garza of Transwestern represented the landlord, Briar Meads Capital, in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented Spectrum.