Friday, December 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Top-10-Properties-Phoenix-AZ
The Top Ten Properties portfolio includes 228,733 square feet across three industrial complexes in Phoenix: Carleton Square, Top 10 Business Center and Valley Commerce Center.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Speed Bay Enters Phoenix Market with $43.7M Acquisition of 228,733 SF Industrial Portfolio

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Speed Bay, sponsored by Academy Partners Group, has purchased a 228,733-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties in Phoenix from Top Ten Properties for $43.7 million, or $191.27 per square foot. The portfolio includes Carleton Square at 1711-1741 W. Rose Garden Lane, Top 10 Business Center at 4845 and 4855 W. McDowell Road and Valley Commerce Center at 4810-4828 S. 40th St. KBC Advisors represented the buyer, while the Leroy Breinholt team at Commercial Properties Inc./CORFAC International represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

IPA Brokers Sale of 150-Unit East Wind Multifamily...

CBRE Negotiates $13.5M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Bespoke Holdings Co. Sells 67,508 SF Industrial Outdoor...

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sells Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago...

JLL Brokers Sale of 89-Unit Luxury Apartment Building...

Greenstone Partners Arranges $10.3M Sale of Indianapolis Industrial...

Patterson Real Estate Arranges Recapitalization of 400,000 SF...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 100-Room Hotel...

Reliable HealthCare Logistics Signs 48,600 SF Industrial Lease...