Speed Bay Enters Phoenix Market with $43.7M Acquisition of 228,733 SF Industrial Portfolio

PHOENIX — Speed Bay, sponsored by Academy Partners Group, has purchased a 228,733-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties in Phoenix from Top Ten Properties for $43.7 million, or $191.27 per square foot. The portfolio includes Carleton Square at 1711-1741 W. Rose Garden Lane, Top 10 Business Center at 4845 and 4855 W. McDowell Road and Valley Commerce Center at 4810-4828 S. 40th St. KBC Advisors represented the buyer, while the Leroy Breinholt team at Commercial Properties Inc./CORFAC International represented the seller in the deal.