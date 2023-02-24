REBusinessOnline

Spellman Brady & Co. Completes Interior Design for Memory Care Addition in Shrewsbury, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Bright door colors were used in the hallways to help residents locate their units.

SHREWSBURY, MO. — Spellman Brady & Co. (SBC) has completed the interior design for the addition to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Memory Care at the Cardinal Ritter Senior Service’s campus in Shrewsbury, a western suburb of St. Louis. SBC selected the project’s interior finishes as well as the furnishings and artwork. The single-story memory care addition features two memory care households consisting of 13 private units each. Bright door colors were used in the hallways to help residents locate their units. SBC collaborated with Vessel Architecture, which developed the building addition, and BSI Constructors, the general contractor.





