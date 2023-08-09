Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Pictured is the clubhouse café. (Image courtesy of Joel Marion Photography)
Spellman Brady Completes Interior Design for Citrine Apartment Community in Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO. — Spellman Brady & Co. has completed the interior design for the clubhouse and leasing office of Citrine, a luxury apartment community in Lake St. Louis, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Mill’s Properties owns the community. Spellman Brady was responsible for specifying and procuring the furniture, artwork and accessories for the clubhouse and leasing office. The 2,685-square-foot clubhouse features a fitness center, dog park, pet spa and community lounge with a bistro café. Spellman Brady collaborated with GMA Architects and ARCO Construction Co. on the project.

