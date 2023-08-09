Spellman Brady Completes Interior Design for Citrine Apartment Community in Missouri

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO. — Spellman Brady & Co. has completed the interior design for the clubhouse and leasing office of Citrine, a luxury apartment community in Lake St. Louis, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Mill’s Properties owns the community. Spellman Brady was responsible for specifying and procuring the furniture, artwork and accessories for the clubhouse and leasing office. The 2,685-square-foot clubhouse features a fitness center, dog park, pet spa and community lounge with a bistro café. Spellman Brady collaborated with GMA Architects and ARCO Construction Co. on the project.