ORTONVILLE AND FLUSHING, MICH. — SPERRY Property Investment Counselors, an affiliate of SPERRY, has negotiated the sale of two grocery-anchored shopping centers in southeast Michigan. One property totals 73,253 square feet in Ortonville while the other spans 67,248 square feet in Flushing. Robert Pliska of SPERRY represented the seller, the Bueche family, who will continue to operate the grocery stores while selling the real estate. Laurencelle Properties was the buyer.