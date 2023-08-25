SPG Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Charlotte

MONROE, N.C. — Signature Property Group (SPG) has broken ground Elevate Rocky River, a 360-unit multifamily community in Monroe, roughly 30 miles outside of Charlotte. The community will be part of Rocky River Crossing, a mixed-use development that will feature self-storage space and a hotel. Amenities at Elevate Rocky River will include a clubhouse with a fitness center, game room, private work pods and a complimentary coffee bar, as well as a swimming pool, fire pits, grilling areas, an off-leash dog park and electric vehicle charging stations. SPG expects first units to deliver for occupancy in fall 2024.