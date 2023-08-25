Friday, August 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Elevate-Rocky-River_Monroe-N.C
Elevate Rocky River will be situated within Rocky River Crossing, a mixed-use project in Monroe, N.C.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaProperty TypeSoutheast

SPG Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Charlotte

by Hayden Spiess

MONROE, N.C. — Signature Property Group (SPG) has broken ground Elevate Rocky River, a 360-unit multifamily community in Monroe, roughly 30 miles outside of Charlotte. The community will be part of Rocky River Crossing, a mixed-use development that will feature self-storage space and a hotel. Amenities at Elevate Rocky River will include a clubhouse with a fitness center, game room, private work pods and a complimentary coffee bar, as well as a swimming pool, fire pits, grilling areas, an off-leash dog park and electric vehicle charging stations. SPG expects first units to deliver for occupancy in fall 2024. 

You may also like

Waramaug Hospitality Buys 222-Room Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners...

American Landmark Purchases 322-Unit Wimberly at Deerwood Apartments...

Ackerman & Co. Acquires 395,269 SF Industrial Property...

Miller Construction Underway on 80,000 SF Warehouse in...

Greystar Breaks Ground on 314,938 SF Industrial Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 42-Unit Multifamily...

JRK Property Holdings Acquires Duo Apartments in San...

CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 1.27 MSF Industrial...

Merchants Capital Provides $320M for Renovation of Bronx...