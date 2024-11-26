Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHealthcareIndianaMidwest

SPHERE Investments Acquires 66,143 SF PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

NEW ALBANY, IND. — SPHERE Investments has acquired the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana — South Campus, a 66,143-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility in New Albany, just north of Louisville. The purchase price was undisclosed. Previously operating under Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital, the asset sits on nearly seven acres at 3104 Blackiston Blvd. and features 40 inpatient beds. Under PAM Health’s management, the hospital will offer comprehensive recovery services for patients with serious injuries, surgeries and chronic conditions as well as interdisciplinary care such as physical, occupational and speech therapy. The seller had purchased the property in 2018 for $23.4 million.

SPHERE stands for Strategic Public Health Equities and Real Estate. The company is based in Miami with a European presence. The acquisition marks SPHERE’s first investment in Indiana.  

You may also like

JLL Arranges $100.6M Sale of New Bulk Industrial...

Weitzman Brokers Sale of 17,657 SF Bowling Alley...

Avison Young Brokers Sale of 402,390 SF Distribution...

Lightstone Group Acquires Outlet Collection Seattle Shopping Mall...

Faris Lee Negotiates $22.8M Sale of Santa Margarita...

SKB, Arc Capital Partners Buy Two Industrial Buildings...

Okland Capital Breaks Ground on 68,000 SF Celebration...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $65M Loan for Refinancing...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 118,041 SF...