SPHERE Investments Acquires 66,143 SF PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana

NEW ALBANY, IND. — SPHERE Investments has acquired the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana — South Campus, a 66,143-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility in New Albany, just north of Louisville. The purchase price was undisclosed. Previously operating under Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Hospital, the asset sits on nearly seven acres at 3104 Blackiston Blvd. and features 40 inpatient beds. Under PAM Health’s management, the hospital will offer comprehensive recovery services for patients with serious injuries, surgeries and chronic conditions as well as interdisciplinary care such as physical, occupational and speech therapy. The seller had purchased the property in 2018 for $23.4 million.

SPHERE stands for Strategic Public Health Equities and Real Estate. The company is based in Miami with a European presence. The acquisition marks SPHERE’s first investment in Indiana.