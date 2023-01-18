SPI Advisory Acquires 120-Unit Park Place Apartments in Hurst, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HURST, TEXAS — Texas-based investment firm SPI Advisory has acquired Park Place Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily complex located in the northern-central metroplex city of Hurst. Built in 1978, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor grilling and dining areas. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. SPI Advisory plans to implement a value-add program.