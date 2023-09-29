Friday, September 29, 2023
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

SPI Advisory Acquires 164-Unit Riverbend Apartments in New Braunfels, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Texas-based private equity firm SPI Advisory has acquired Hawthorne Riverside, a 164-unit multifamily complex in New Braunfels, a northwestern suburb of San Antonio. Built in 1995, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, volleyball court, cybercafé, pet park, resident clubhouse, business center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. SPI Advisory plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as Riverbend Apartments. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

