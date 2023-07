DALLAS — Texas-based investment firm SPI Advisory has acquired Ivy Urban Living, a 228-unit apartment community located just north of downtown Dallas. Built in 1988, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, pet park and access to package lockers. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.