SPI Advisory Acquires 244-Unit Parkview Terraces Apartments in South Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based private equity firm SPI Advisory has acquired Parkview Terraces, a 244-unit apartment community in South Austin. The property was originally developed in 2009 as Cortland Southpark Terraces and was recently renovated. According to Apartments.com, Parkview Terraces features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 700 to 1,348 square feet and amenities such as two pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.