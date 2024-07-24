Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lana-Apartments-Denton
Lana Apartments, one of two properties in the newly acquired Denton portfolio, totals 116 units. The property was built in 1970.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

SPI Advisory Acquires 248-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Texas-based private equity firm SPI Advisory has acquired a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 248 units in the North Texas city of Denton. Lana is a 116-unit, garden-style property that was originally built in 1981, and Aspire is a 132-unit complex that was constructed in 1970. Both properties offer one- and two-bedroom units and underwent capital improvement programs over the past two years. Mark Allen of GREA represented the seller, Legacy REI, in the transaction. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the deal.

You may also like

iMarket America Relocates U.S. Headquarters to Metro Austin,...

Palladius Capital Management Sells 672-Bed Student Housing Property...

MMCC Arranges $5M in Acquisition Financing for East...

Finial Group Negotiates 3,150 SF Industrial Lease in...

Shorenstein Acquires 324,000 SF 14th & Spring Office...

Mast Capital, AEW Complete 342-Unit Remi on the...

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $42.3M Acquisition Loan for...

Capital Square Purchases 113-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

City of Refuge Breaks Ground on $15.2M Mixed-Use...