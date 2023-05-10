SPI Advisory Acquires 264-Unit Bradford Apartments in Metro Austin

BUDA, TEXAS — Texas-based private equity firm SPI Advisory has acquired The Bradford, a 264-unit apartment community located in the southern Austin suburb of Buda. Built in 2010 as Trails at Buda Ranch, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Patton Jones of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. SPI Advisory will undertake a light capital improvement program at the property.