SPI Advisory Acquires 314-Unit Apartment Community in Northeast Dallas

DALLAS — Texas-based investment firm SPI Advisory has acquired Winsted at White Rock, a 314-unit apartment community located in the Lakewood area of northeast Dallas. Built in 1996, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and private balconies/patios. Select units also have full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking lounge and a resident clubhouse. The seller was not disclosed. SPI Advisory plans to fully renovate the remaining classic units to premium levels, enhance common areas and amenity spaces and finish installing washers and dryers in all residences.