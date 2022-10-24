SPI Advisory Acquires 336-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Austin

HUTTO, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm SPI Advisory has acquired Skyview North, a 336-unit apartment community in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto. Formerly known as Prose Horizon, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a playground. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.