SPI Advisory Acquires 416-Unit Encore 380 Apartments in Aubrey, Texas

AUBREY, TEXAS — Texas-based investment firm SPI Advisory has acquired Encore 380, a 416-unit apartment community in Aubrey, located north of the metroplex in Denton County. Built in 2017 as Century 380, the property offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen islands and washer/dryer connections. Select units feature private yards. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, computer lounge, dog park, package lockers and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. SPI plans to upgrade unit interiors, building exteriors and common spaces.