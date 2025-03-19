Wednesday, March 19, 2025
With the purchase of Encore 380, a 416-unit community in Aubrey, SPI Advisory now owns 50 properties in North Texas, with multifamily holdings in excess of 4,000 units.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

SPI Advisory Acquires 416-Unit Encore 380 Apartments in Aubrey, Texas

by Taylor Williams

AUBREY, TEXAS — Texas-based investment firm SPI Advisory has acquired Encore 380, a 416-unit apartment community in Aubrey, located north of the metroplex in Denton County. Built in 2017 as Century 380, the property offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen islands and washer/dryer connections. Select units feature private yards. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, computer lounge, dog park, package lockers and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. SPI plans to upgrade unit interiors, building exteriors and common spaces.

