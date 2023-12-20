Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Main-Street-Lofts-Mansfield
Main Street Loft in Mansfield totals 266 units. The property was built in 2022.
SPI Advisory Buys 266-Unit Main Street Lofts Apartments in Mansfield, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Texas-based private equity firm SPI Advisory has purchased Main Street Lofts, a 266-unit apartment complex in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. Completed in 2022, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The amenity package consists of a pool with an adjacent game lawn, fire pit and lounge, as well as a rooftop lounge with shuffleboard, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, dog park, conference rooms, biking trails and resident lounges with TVs.  The seller was a partnership between Dallas-based Realty Capital Residential and Florida-based PointOne Holdings. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the deal.

