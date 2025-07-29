Tuesday, July 29, 2025
SPI said in a release it had been in discussions with the undisclosed developer and seller of Crest Manor Apartments in Lewisville for the past five years and acquired the asset in an off-market transaction.
SPI Advisory, FCP Buy 600-Unit Crest Manor Apartments in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — A partnership between Texas-based investment firm SPI Advisory and Maryland-based FCP has acquired Crest Manor Apartments, a 600-unit multifamily community in Lewisville, located about 25 miles north of Dallas. Crest Manor was developed in two phases between 2010 and 2016. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include two pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts and walking trails. The joint venture plans to upgrade amenities and some unit interiors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

