SPI Advisory Sells 111-Unit Ventura Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm SPI Advisory has sold The Ventura Apartments, a 111-unit multifamily property located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Built in 2003, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities. SPI Advisory acquired the asset in March 2021 and implemented a value-add program that upgraded the unit interiors, common areas and building exteriors. The buyer was not disclosed.





