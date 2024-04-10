Wednesday, April 10, 2024
SPI Advisory Sells 192-Unit Parker Apartments in Tyler, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TYLER, TEXAS — Texas-based private equity firm SPI Advisory has sold Parker Apartments, a 192-unit multifamily complex located about 100 miles east of Dallas in Tyler. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1974 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business center and tennis courts. SPI Advisory acquired the property in 2018 in partnership with CR Capital and implemented a value-add program during its ownership period. The buyer was not disclosed.

