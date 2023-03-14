SPI Advisory Sells 240-Unit Canopy at South Lakes Apartments in Denton
DENTON, TEXAS — SPI Advisory, a private equity firm with offices in Dallas and Austin, has sold Canopy at South Lakes, a 240-unit apartment community in the North Texas city of Denton. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, volleyball court, clubhouse, coffee bar and a package locker system. SPI Advisory acquired the property in February 2021 and implemented a value-add program. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.