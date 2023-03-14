REBusinessOnline

SPI Advisory Sells 240-Unit Canopy at South Lakes Apartments in Denton

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Canopy at South Lakes in Denton totals 240 units. The property was built in 2002.

DENTON, TEXAS — SPI Advisory, a private equity firm with offices in Dallas and Austin, has sold Canopy at South Lakes, a 240-unit apartment community in the North Texas city of Denton. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, volleyball court, clubhouse, coffee bar and a package locker system. SPI Advisory acquired the property in February 2021 and implemented a value-add program. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.





