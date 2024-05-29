Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Oaks-on-Marketplace-Kyle
Oaks on Marketplace in Kyle totals 254 units. The property was built in 2017.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

SPI Advisory Sells 254-Unit Oaks on Marketplace Apartments in Kyle, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KYLE, TEXAS — Texas-based private equity firm SPI Advisory has sold Oaks on Marketplace, a 254-unit apartment complex located in the southern Austin suburb of Kyle. The property was built in 2017 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a dog park. SPI Advisory acquired the property in 2019 as part of a portfolio deal and implemented a value-add program. The buyer was not disclosed, but the property website currently identifies metro Chicago-based Sherman Residential as the owner and operator.

You may also like

NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 61,458 SF...

Partners Real Estate to Expand, Relocate Houston Office...

Tom Thumb to Open New Grocery Store in...

Omar Welfare Association Signs 4,718 SF Office Lease...

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $11M Sale of Industrial...

Pearlmark Receives $7M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 188-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 23-Unit Multifamily...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 311,040 SF Industrial Building...