SPI Advisory Sells 254-Unit Oaks on Marketplace Apartments in Kyle, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — Texas-based private equity firm SPI Advisory has sold Oaks on Marketplace, a 254-unit apartment complex located in the southern Austin suburb of Kyle. The property was built in 2017 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a dog park. SPI Advisory acquired the property in 2019 as part of a portfolio deal and implemented a value-add program. The buyer was not disclosed, but the property website currently identifies metro Chicago-based Sherman Residential as the owner and operator.