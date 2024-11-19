Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Northpoint-Villas-Fort-Worth
Northpoint Villas in Fort Worth totals 276 units. The property was built in 2009.
SPI Advisory Sells 276-Unit Northpoint Villas Apartments in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas-based investment firm SPI Advisory has sold Northpoint Villas, a 276-unit apartment complex in Fort Worth. Built in 2009, Northpoint Villas offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground, fitness center, coffee bar, dog park, game room, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining stations. SPI acquired Northpoint Villas in 2019 as part of a two-property portfolio deal and implemented a value-add program. The company also sold the other property, the 254-unit Oaks on Marketplace in metro Austin, in May. The buyer was not disclosed.

