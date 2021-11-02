SPI Hospitality Buys Five-Property Woodspring Suites Hotel Portfolio in Washington for $88M

Woodspring Suites Lakewood is located at 11329 Pacific Highway in Lakewood, Wash.

REDMOND, TUKWILA, RICHLAND, LAKEWOOD AND VANCOUVER, WASH. — Dallas-based SPI Hospitality has acquired five Woodspring Suites properties in Washington for a total of $88 million. West77 Partners sold the portfolio for $88 million.

The 596-room, extended-stay hotel portfolio includes Woodspring Suites Redmond at 7045 180th Ave. NE in Redmond, Woodspring Suites Tukwila at 15637 W. Valley Highway in Tukwila, Woodspring Suites Richland at 1370 Tapteal Drive in Richland, Woodspring Suites Lakewood at 11329 Pacific Highway in Lakewood and Woodspring Suites Vancouver at 200 NE 104th Ave. in Vancouver.

The Redmond and Tukwila properties were completed in 2018, the Richland and Lakewood assets opened in late 2020 and the Vancouver hotel is slated to open in November.

Matthew Behrens, Chris Burdett and Jordan Caudill of CBRE Hotels represented the seller in the transaction.