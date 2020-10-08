REBusinessOnline

Spicy World of USA Sells 32,554 SF Industrial Facility in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Spicy World of USA Inc., a family-owned distributor of ethnic foods, has sold its 32,554-square-foot industrial facility located at 10421 SW Plaza Drive in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2004 and features 26-foot clear heights. Sam Chang of Henry S. Miller Brokerage represented Spicy World, which will relocate to a 68,000-square-foot distribution center in Stafford, in the deal. Bryan Tran with BHW Capital represented the buyer, Red Sea Properties LLC.

