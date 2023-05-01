Spieker Breaks Ground on 486-Unit Wisteria at Warner Center CCRC in Woodland Hills, California

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — Spieker Senior Development Partners has broken ground on Wisteria at Warner Center, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Woodland Hills, approximately 25 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The senior living community will rise six stories on 17 acres and offer 486 units. Residential options range from one-bedroom options to penthouses of close to 3,000 square feet.

Wisteria at Warner Center will offer a full continuum of care at the health center located adjacent to the community. Residents will have access to assisted living, memory care and long-term care in a skilled nursing center.

KTGY architects designed the project, which W.E. O’Neil Construction is building. Completion is scheduled for 2025.