Spinnaker, Eastpointe to Develop 300-Unit Apartment Community in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Canfield Park at Fairfield Metro in Bridgeport is expected to be complete in 2022.

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. — A partnership between Spinnaker Real Estate Partners LLC and Eastpointe LLC will develop Canfield Park at Fairfield Metro, a 300-unit apartment community in Bridgeport. The property will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom units averaging 850 square feet, as well as 20,000 square feet of amenity space and 500 parking spaces for residents. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford, Kristen Knapp and Rob Root of JLL arranged $68 million in construction financing for the developer through Sculptor Real Estate. Completion is slated for 2022.