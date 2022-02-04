REBusinessOnline

SPINS Preleases 47,883 SF at New Office Development in Chicago’s River North

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

This rendering shows plans for 311 W. Huron. North Wells Capital is the developer.

CHICAGO — SPINS, a data provider and advocate for the health and wellness industry, has preleased 47,883 square feet of space at 311 W. Huron, a new office development in Chicago’s River North. The developer, North Wells Capital, plans to break ground in April. SPINS will serve as the anchor tenant of the 15-story building upon completion in late 2023. The 153,611-square-foot building will be part of Verso, a three-phase development. Jeffrey Skender, Ari Klein, Scott Shelbourne and Marcus Berglund of Cushman & Wakefield represented SPINS. Melissa Rubenstein, Annie Nicolau and Anna Panici of JLL represented ownership. SPINS currently occupies space at 222 W. Hubbard, which is also owned by North Wells Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  