SPINS Preleases 47,883 SF at New Office Development in Chicago’s River North

This rendering shows plans for 311 W. Huron. North Wells Capital is the developer.

CHICAGO — SPINS, a data provider and advocate for the health and wellness industry, has preleased 47,883 square feet of space at 311 W. Huron, a new office development in Chicago’s River North. The developer, North Wells Capital, plans to break ground in April. SPINS will serve as the anchor tenant of the 15-story building upon completion in late 2023. The 153,611-square-foot building will be part of Verso, a three-phase development. Jeffrey Skender, Ari Klein, Scott Shelbourne and Marcus Berglund of Cushman & Wakefield represented SPINS. Melissa Rubenstein, Annie Nicolau and Anna Panici of JLL represented ownership. SPINS currently occupies space at 222 W. Hubbard, which is also owned by North Wells Capital.