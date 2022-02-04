SPINS Preleases 47,883 SF at New Office Development in Chicago’s River North
CHICAGO — SPINS, a data provider and advocate for the health and wellness industry, has preleased 47,883 square feet of space at 311 W. Huron, a new office development in Chicago’s River North. The developer, North Wells Capital, plans to break ground in April. SPINS will serve as the anchor tenant of the 15-story building upon completion in late 2023. The 153,611-square-foot building will be part of Verso, a three-phase development. Jeffrey Skender, Ari Klein, Scott Shelbourne and Marcus Berglund of Cushman & Wakefield represented SPINS. Melissa Rubenstein, Annie Nicolau and Anna Panici of JLL represented ownership. SPINS currently occupies space at 222 W. Hubbard, which is also owned by North Wells Capital.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.