Spire Realty Group Completes $70M Renovation of Mixed-Use Property in Downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Spire Realty Group has completed the $70 million renovation of City Place, a mixed-use property in downtown Fort Worth. Built in the 1970s to house the headquarters of Tandy Corp., City Place comprises two 18-story office buildings totaling 539,000 square feet, an Aloft Hotel and 31,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Spire Realty acquired the property, which is located at the intersection of Throckmorton and 3rd streets, in 2011. Since then, the Dallas-based investment firm has overseen a full renovation of One City Place; added the Aloft Hotel; invested millions in capital improvements; and turned a vacant mall on the property into City Place Center, which includes structured parking and the retail and restaurant components.