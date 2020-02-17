Spirit Airlines to Relocate Operations Control Center, Invest $11.3M in Metro Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. — Spirit Airlines will move its Operations Control Center from Miramar, Fla., to Middle Tennessee’s Williamson County, just south of Nashville. The airlines company is expected to invest $11.3 million in a new facility and relocate 240 jobs from Florida while creating 100 jobs over the next five years. The Operations Control Center serves as the company’s 24/7, mission-critical operations function that directs operational control over all Spirit flights. It includes functions such as flight dispatch, crew scheduling, maintenance control, aircraft routing, air traffic control coordination and guest solutions. Spirit also announced it is planning to double its Airbus fleet to 300 aircraft by 2025. The move comes due to recent hurricanes that hit South Florida, causing Spirit to temporarily relocate its Operations Control Center. Despite this, Spirit recently released plans about its headquarters in Dania Beach, Fla.